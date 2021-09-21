Cool and Sunny Tuesday

TUESDAY: Temperatures Tuesday morning fall into the 40s for most, with the chance of some upper-30s far northwest thanks to clearing skies and north winds. Clear skies continue through the afternoon, but even with the sunshine, afternoon temperatures only warm into the 60s for most.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: A warming trend looks to return for the first day of fall on Wednesday with south wind returning temperatures to near 70, which is seasonal, with dry weather likely both Wednesday and Thursday. Perhaps a few more clouds on Thursday.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures on Friday could drop into the 30s for a good number of us, as very cold air moves overhead aloft in the atmosphere. Wind speeds on Friday morning will play a large role in just how cool we get (lighter winds means colder temperatures will be possible). A cold front pushes through from the west late Thursday, and temperatures will fall a pinch behind it with highs in the 50s and 60s for Friday. A few clouds build in Friday and we could see a few spotty, light passing showers as that front passes.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures remain in the 60s with a mostly sunny sky Saturday, and conditions look dry. Temperatures warm into the 70s for Sunday, with partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies continue on Monday, with highs staying near average for this time of year, warming into the upper-60s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Chilly morning. Cool afternoon with light wind and mostly sunny skies. Low: 45. High: 64.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Increasing south wind. Low: 43. High: 69.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 51. High: 72.

FRIDAY: Passing dry cold front could bring a few clouds. Cold morning. Low: 37. High: 62.

SATURDAY: A few clouds. Low: 42. High: 65.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 47. High: 73.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 48. High: 68.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.