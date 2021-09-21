Celebrating Kenny: Educator Celebrates 80th Birthday

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At Challenger Elementary in Thief River Falls, a paraeducator is still going strong after a half century on the job. He wears a lot of hats. Whether it’s helping look for bugs or busting some moves in the classroom.

Kenny Beauchane has been a constant in the school district for more than 50 years. Starting as a custodian then, nearing age 60 when most people are considering retirement, he changed his career and started serving as a paraeducator.

“I take a day off or something and it’s ‘whoops Kenny’s not here, something’s wrong’. Even staff, when they see my car here they know everything is going to be alright because Kenny’s here,” he says.

Kenny is usually the first one at school in the morning. He arrives at 6:30 a.m. after driving nearly an hour from his home near Fertile.

He tells us, “I love coming here. This is the place to be for me. At the end of the day there are parents giving me hugs for being here with their kids.”

Some of those parents -- and grandparents.-- Kenny helped when they were in school, including the teacher he now works alongside everyday. As their department grew, mother-daughter science-teaching duo Sherry and Margaret requested Kenny to be by their side.

“I knew we needed help that was going to be Kenny,” says Sherry Miller.

She continues, “Kenny walks into the room and it’s ‘Kenny, Kenny, Kenny’ and they all hug him. That’s how I can describe Kenny. All kids love Kenny. and they just flock to him.”

“He picks out kids that just need a little attention and he acts like a big brother to him and put jolly ranchers into their locker. I really brightens their day,” says Sherry’s daughter and co-teacher, Margaret Bartz.

Sherry tells us whenever she has a crazy idea to build something, Kenny always makes it. She also says he’s won awards and donated all of his prize money back to the school.

On his 80th birthday, the school community got the chance to give back to Kenny for all that he’s given them. They did so with songs, gifts and a binder of handwritten notes.

Kenny says, “The notes bring tears because of the things they remember I did with them.”

Some of the notes read:

“I was stuck and you helped me, and I got an A-plus. I couldn’t have done it without you.”

“You are the best science helper I have ever met in the world. You always know how to make me laugh”

“Thank you for always being by my side when I’m sad. You have been there since I was in kindergarten. You are the best, kindest person I know. Just know, no one will replace you.”

Kenny could think of one memorable moment in particular that stuck out to him after 5 decades on the job. He says, “I remember this third grader teacher had never heard one student talk. The teacher was wondering if he was going to be able to read his book. I sat at the desk with him, and he started reading. So I felt I did something for that one student.”

Kenny says he and his wife never had children, so all of the kids at the school are his kids. He never thought he’d make it to 80. As the oldest of 5, he says his mom taught him to take care of others, and he’s never stopped.

When asked what he wants for his birthday, Kenny replied with ‘another 80 years′.

