Cass County Reinstates Mask Policy

Face coverings
Face coverings(Associated Press)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) – Cass County Commissioners voted on Monday evening to reinstate a facemask policy for county employees and the public. The policy will remain in place until rescinded or amended.

Cloth or disposable masks are required in county buildings to limit the spread of COVID-19. Disposable masks will be provided to all visitors at the entrances to county buildings including the Courthouse, Annex, Jail, Law Enforcement Center, Highway Department & Emergency Management Offices.

Employees are required to wear masks anytime they meet with a member of the public in a county building, or in an indoor space with others in close proximity. Masks are not needed in their own office space if no one else is present, but are needed when they go into common areas.

Employees are also strongly encouraged to wear masks while indoors in non-county buildings.

