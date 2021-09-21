Advertisement

Bond reduced for woman accused of Jesus statue vandalism, running over graves

Blair Whitten July mugshot
Blair Whitten July mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bond has been reduced for the woman accused of disrupting her ex-boyfriend’s funeral, spray painting a Fargo church’s Jesus statue, as well threatening to burn down a couple’s home and rape their dog.

28-year-old Blair Whitten was charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors within a two-month span this summer. Her most recent charge came in mid-July where a Cass County Judge set Whitten’s bail at $20,000 cash-only. However, in a new bond hearing Tuesday morning, Whitten was released from the Cass County Jail on a new, reduced bond.

Court documents state Whitten’s new bond was posted at 10% cash of $5,000, and stated Whitten must comply to the North Dakota Community Program.

Whitten is to be in seen in court again on October 20.

