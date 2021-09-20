Vehicle crashes into University of Jamestown football field fence

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Jamestown are searching for the person who crashed into a football field gate and took off.

The Police Department says it happened sometime before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Authorities noticed the gate to the Rollie Greeno Field on the ground, and after inspection, they say it appears an SUV or pickup crashed into it.

If you have any information on who did this, you’re urged to call police.

