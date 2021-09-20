Advertisement

Vehicle crashes into University of Jamestown football field fence

The gate to the University of Jamestown football field is down after someone ran into it.
The gate to the University of Jamestown football field is down after someone ran into it.(Jamestown, ND Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Jamestown are searching for the person who crashed into a football field gate and took off.

The Police Department says it happened sometime before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Authorities noticed the gate to the Rollie Greeno Field on the ground, and after inspection, they say it appears an SUV or pickup crashed into it.

If you have any information on who did this, you’re urged to call police.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence on I-94
UPDATE: I-94 reopened after person rescued off the 42nd St. overpass
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
WISHEK SILVER ALERT
UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for couple from Wishek, ND canceled
Two-vehicle collision Thief River Falls leaves one with life-threatening injuries
Deadly crash graphic
Woman dies in multi-vehicle crash involving a crane

Latest News

ATV crash graphic
Man dies in ATV crash
City crews have worked on sidewalk preparations and underground utilities. This week, Sheyenne...
Phase three continues for North Sheyenne Street Urban Reconstruction Project
Police Presence on I-94
UPDATE: I-94 reopened after person rescued off the 42nd St. overpass
News - ND Academy of Dance opens second location - September 19, 2021
News - ND Academy of Dance opens second location - September 19, 2021