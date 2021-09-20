UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for couple from Wishek, ND canceled

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: the Silver Alert has been canceled by the Wishek Police Department.

Marjorie Burton was found safely in Jamestown by law enforcement.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Silver Alert has been issued for couple from Wishek, ND.

88-year-old Marjorie Burton is a white female. She is 5′5″ with blond hair, blue eyes, and weighs 121 pounds.

Marjorie was last seen wearing a rose print shirt with dark pants. Her last know whereabouts were Sunday around 3:30 p.m. in Wishek.

She may be traveling in a white 2018 Ford Fusion with North Dakota plates 469AVP.

The vehicle is registered to her husband Jack Burton.

He was last seen wearing a brown sweater with black pants.

The Wishek Police Department says Marjorie is a vulnerable adult due to dementia and a recent surgery.

Authorities also say Jack is incapable of caring for Marjorie for long periods of time.

It’s believed the couple may be heading Jamestown, the City of LaMoure, Edgeley, or Canada.

If you have information regarding their whereabouts you are asked to contact Wishek PD at 701-452-2469.

