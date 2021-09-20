Showers and Thunder Continuing Monday

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday will bring a very good chance of accumulating rainfall, mainly in Minnesota (over 0.75″ for some). Temperatures will be significantly cooler with temperatures holding steady in the 50s and 60s. Rain and clouds will exit late Monday. This will allow for some chilly morning temperatures on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: A warming trend looks to return into midweek with south wind returning temperatures to near 70, which is seasonal, for most with dry weather likely both days. Perhaps a few more clouds on Thursday.

FRIDAY: A dry cold front pushes through from the west late Thursday, and temperatures will fall a pinch behind it with highs in the upper 60s west and low to mid 60s north Friday afternoon.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures remain in the 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures warm into the 70s for Sunday, with partly cloudy skies.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Cooler. Rain and thundershowers likely with around 0.25″ likely for several areas, locally heavier amounts possible. Low: 58. High: 65.

TUESDAY: Chilly morning. Cool afternoon with light wind and mostly sunny skies. Low: 42. High: 64.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Increasing south wind. Low: 43. High: 69.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 51. High: 72.

FRIDAY: Cool high pressure provides sunshine. Low: 48. High: 66.

SATURDAY: A few clouds. Low: 45. High: 65.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 47. High: 73.

