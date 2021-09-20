‘Record-setting’ crowd caused traffic challenges after Luke Combs concert

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several concert-goers took to social media, as well as our Whistle Blower Hotline over the weekend with concerns on severe traffic delays after a concert in Grand Forks.

Thousands of Luke Combs fans made their way to the Alerus Center on Friday, Sept. 17, only to be met with heavy traffic both before and after the show. One woman told Valley News Live while she arrived in Grand Forks from Fargo around 5:30 p.m., it wasn’t until after 7 p.m. when she finally made it in the Alerus parking lot. Another couple said the ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’ singer wrapped up around 10:30 p.m. Friday, but she and her party didn’t make it back to their home in Fargo until after 1:30 a.m.

In a statement, Alerus’ General Manager Anna Rosburg said:

“The Alerus Center is positioned with one road into and out of the facility- as always, our team works closely with GFPD to control and help facilitate an ingress and egress that is as smooth as possible. Unfortunately, with the sheer number of attendees and the infrastructure available via 42nd, most of which come right before music starts (doors opened at 5:30pm and there was no traffic into the venue until much later) it causes delays. It was also noticed that there were significant delays coming from Demers Ave and Gateway Ave but no lines or traffic upon ingress coming from 32nd Ave S into Alerus Center’s South Drive and Alerus Center’s Alerus Drive- we did work to communicate this via social media in hopes fans would use all 3 entrances to the parking lots. For Eric Church- we do encourage fans to come earlier (before or as doors open), but the crowd size for Luke Combs was record-setting, which is why this was more challenging than normal.”

