Advertisement

Police investigate shooting at Virginia high school

Newport News police said in a statement Monday afternoon that officer are on the scene of a...
Newport News police said in a statement Monday afternoon that officer are on the scene of a shooting at Heritage High School.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating a shooting at a high school.

Newport News police said in a statement Monday afternoon that officers are on the scene of a shooting at Heritage High School.

Police said students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts.

They said parents can meet them there.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence on I-94
UPDATE: I-94 reopened after person rescued off the 42nd St. overpass
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
WISHEK SILVER ALERT
UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for couple from Wishek, ND canceled
Death investigation graphic
16-year-old girl found dead in Crookston
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The FBI is searching the Laundrie home in North Port, Fla., on Monday.
FBI searches Brian Laundrie's home
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend