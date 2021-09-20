Phase three continues for North Sheyenne Street Urban Reconstruction Project

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Phase three continues for the North Sheyenne Street Urban Reconstruction Project. The City of West Fargo is providing updates from this project.

Crews have made progress with installing signs and concrete flatwork during phase two. This project continues to see major changes.

So far in Phase three, the city has completed the water main installation, began work on the storm sewer installation and prepped fabric and gravel for paving.

Sheyenne Street will be closed from 2nd Avenue West to Main Avenue West. Traffic will detour to 1st and Morrison Street for local access and Ninth Street East for thru traffic between Main Avenue to 13th Avenue.

The project continues to be on schedule. The city will provide an official update online on Tuesday, September 21st at 11:30am.

