Advertisement

Phase three continues for North Sheyenne Street Urban Reconstruction Project

The City of West Fargo has begun work on the storm sewer installation and prepped fabric and gravel for paving. A list of road closures and detours can be found within the article.
City crews have worked on sidewalk preparations and underground utilities. This week, Sheyenne...
City crews have worked on sidewalk preparations and underground utilities. This week, Sheyenne Street will be closed from 4th Avenue East to 2nd Avenue West.(Brian Sherrod, KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Phase three continues for the North Sheyenne Street Urban Reconstruction Project. The City of West Fargo is providing updates from this project.

Crews have made progress with installing signs and concrete flatwork during phase two. This project continues to see major changes.

So far in Phase three, the city has completed the water main installation, began work on the storm sewer installation and prepped fabric and gravel for paving.

Sheyenne Street will be closed from 2nd Avenue West to Main Avenue West. Traffic will detour to 1st and Morrison Street for local access and Ninth Street East for thru traffic between Main Avenue to 13th Avenue.

The project continues to be on schedule. The city will provide an official update online on Tuesday, September 21st at 11:30am.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence on I-94
UPDATE: I-94 reopened after person rescued off the 42nd St. overpass
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
WISHEK SILVER ALERT
UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for couple from Wishek, ND canceled
Two-vehicle collision Thief River Falls leaves one with life-threatening injuries
Deadly crash graphic
Woman dies in multi-vehicle crash involving a crane

Latest News

Police Presence on I-94
UPDATE: I-94 reopened after person rescued off the 42nd St. overpass
News - ND Academy of Dance opens second location - September 19, 2021
News - ND Academy of Dance opens second location - September 19, 2021
Canoe Parade
Folkways’ “Canoe Parade” at Hjemkomst Center brings unique teams together to compete
The North Dakota Academy of Dance opened their location in the Fargo-Moorhead area on Sunday.
North Dakota Academy of Dance open second location in the Fargo-Moorhead area