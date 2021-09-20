North Dakota Academy of Dance open second location in the Fargo-Moorhead area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Academy of Dance has been a childhood dream for Carina Schell, and she added it by opening a second location in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The new location is on 41st St. S. in the 3500 block.

“You know when I was in 1st grade that’s when I said I was going to be a dance teacher and obviously something stuck because here we are a million years later and I never thought I would be able to open a space so beautiful.” said Schell, the owner of the academy.

Some of Schell’s students have been with her for over a decade. Those students have seen the growth of the academy and dance in general over the years in the F.M. area.

“It’s so awesome, because we were so cramped and constrained in our last studio that I’m really excited that we are going to be able to create a whole new environment and space for everybody.” said Zowie Lee, a student and teacher at the facility.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the dance academy was able to find different ways to keep their students engaged and thriving as a community. Doing lessons with masks on to sometimes having sessions over Zoom. In the end, these teachers experience joy when they see a young student master a technique that the learn.

“It is the ‘Aha!’ moment and it is priceless. Especially when you find something because every student learns a little bit differently.” said Ashley Hertwig-Frieler, a dance instructor and competition director.

The first location was opened in 2015 in West Fargo. For more information on the academy, click on this link.

