NDT - Exist Loudly Through Acts of Kindness - Sept 20

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emma Bartelson started a group called “Exist Loudly.” She’s encouraging community members to spread joy through random acts of kindness.

Check it out or support the cause by checking out the Facebook page. The group includes pictures/videos/posts of Random Acts of Kindness. You are welcome to share any kindness acts you see, kindness acts you do, or simply support by sharing, liking or donating.

