NDT - Blu Water Bash - Sept 20

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Blu Water Bash is happening on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The businesses at Blu Water Creek in Fargo are planning the Red River Valley’s premium shopping event of the year.

Over 18 businesses (and counting) have come together to bring you a unique shopping experience to enjoy with family & friends. Register for giveaways at participating businesses and enjoy special savings that happen only once a year.

Stores will be open from 10am-8pm! Explore the Premium Shopping community and see the latest fall fashions in action during our first ever Blu Water Creek Fashion Show!

