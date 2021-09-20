Advertisement

Minnesota authorities lift fire restrictions for Superior National Forest

Officials don’t expect Greenwood Lake blaze to spread
As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air near Slater Lake as fire crews set back fires to better control the perimeter, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Isabella, Minn.(Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via AP)
By Tom Tucker
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say they have lifted fire restrictions for the entire Superior National Forest in Northern Minnesota after reports over the weekend that the Greenwood Lake blaze was 80% contained. Val Cervenka, a spokeswoman for the team managing the fire, said that while the region remains historically dry, officials don’t expect the fire to spread. It is not showing any flames, although some of its perimeter straddles inaccessible wetlands and full containment won’t come until snow falls. The Star Tribune reports that this past week crews continued to find and dig out hot spots along the fire’s edge and remove fallen or standing dead trees, including in the hard-hit McDougal Lakes area. Other work included sorting salvageable wood and fixing damaged roads.

