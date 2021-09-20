Man dies in ATV crash

MILTONA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following an ATV crash in west-central Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office says it happened on Sunday, Sept. 19 around 8 p.m. near Miltona.

The crash report says 48-year-old Todd Mrnak of Miltona tried to take a right turn on an approach and then rolled. Mrnak was then thrown from the ATV and pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.