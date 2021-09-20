Advertisement

Man dies in ATV crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MILTONA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following an ATV crash in west-central Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office says it happened on Sunday, Sept. 19 around 8 p.m. near Miltona.

The crash report says 48-year-old Todd Mrnak of Miltona tried to take a right turn on an approach and then rolled. Mrnak was then thrown from the ATV and pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

