Folkways’ “Canoe Parade” at Hjemkomst Center brings unique teams together to compete

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - “A trip to the dollar store and banana hats and we’re done,” said Anne Riegert and her niece Natalia Rasske from the “Banana Split” canoe.

At the “Canoe Parade” in Moorhead, hosted by Folkways, people dressed up, decorated, and paddled from the Hjemkomst Center to the Riverfront Bridge.

“I’m celebrating my birthday. We got a birthday canoe. Everyone comes with a themed canoe, and yeah I’m super happy to be here,” said canoer Hunter Webster.

“We like to do things that are a little different,” said Riegert.

Canoers were able to go solo or with a partner.

The best-dressed vessel wins the “Golden Paddle” at the end of the parade.

“I’m excited to look silly. It’s super awesome. Everyone’s out here sporting different outfits. We’ve got like baby astronauts like people are doing a banana split float. I think it’s super cool,” said Webster from the “Birthday” canoe.

Some have other goals in mind.

“Not falling out of the boat. That’s our #1 goal,” said Riegert and Rasske.

For one canoer, it was not only her first canoe parade but her first time in Fargo-Moorhead.

“Well I am from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and I am here to visit my niece Natalia here in Fargo. I have never been. So, we were searching for fun things to do in Fargo this weekend, and this was what came up. So, here we are,” said Riegert.

When the canoers were finished with their parade, they told us they had fun participating.

“When I got to wave and see other people,” said Clark Iepson from the “Space” canoe.

“Paddling with my hand,” said Clark’s brother Miles.

At the awards ceremony, the panel of judges chose the “Banana Split” canoe as the winner of the “Golden Paddle”.

This is the fourth “Canoe Parade” Folkways has hosted.

