Africa Nightclub required to sell liquor license in 30 days or have it revoked

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a months-long battle with Fargo officials, a local nightclub will have to sell its liquor license or be forced to shut down.

The Fargo City Commission passed the motion Monday afternoon, 4-1, requiring the Africa Bar and Nightclub to either sell its liquor license to a viable buyer within the next 30 days or have it revoked completely. Officials stated that a written contract must be in place outside of the current ownership group, and stated that more time would be given to transfer the license i if needed.

Officials say revoking the license is also possible if the new buyer does not pass a background check.

Africa Nighclub’s liquor license was suspended shortly after the shooting death of one of the club’s security guards back in May.

