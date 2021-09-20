Advertisement

Africa Nightclub required to sell liquor license in 30 days or have it revoked

(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Michael Collett
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a months-long battle with Fargo officials, a local nightclub will have to sell its liquor license or be forced to shut down.

The Fargo City Commission passed the motion Monday afternoon, 4-1, requiring the Africa Bar and Nightclub to either sell its liquor license to a viable buyer within the next 30 days or have it revoked completely. Officials stated that a written contract must be in place outside of the current ownership group, and stated that more time would be given to transfer the license i if needed.

Officials say revoking the license is also possible if the new buyer does not pass a background check.

Africa Nighclub’s liquor license was suspended shortly after the shooting death of one of the club’s security guards back in May.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to update this article.

