Essentia Health reinstates visitor restrictions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health says they are reinstating their visitor restrictions at all of their hospitals because of increased transmission of COVID-19.

Essentia says two adult visitors will be allowed per patient, per day. The hospital says patients with known or suspected COVID-19 are not allowed visitors unless they are pediatric or OB patients, or patients in an end-of-life situation. A person who has been determined to be essential to the care of safety of a patient will also be allowed visitation.

General visitation hours in the hospital are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. When visitors are care partners or are visiting in emergency departments, pediatric inpatient units and neonatal ICUs, visitation is allowed 24/7.

