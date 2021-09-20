CROOKSTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the situation surrounding a 16-year-old girl found dead in Crookston.

Police say around 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, they were called to the 400 block of Summit Ave. for a report of an unconscious girl.

Shortly after authorities arrived, they pronounced the victim dead.

Authorities say the investigation is open and active, however it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety concern.

The girl’s body will be taken to UND for an autopsy.

