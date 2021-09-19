Advertisement

Two-vehicle collision Thief River Falls leaves one with life-threatening injuries

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old man is fighting for his life after a two-vehicle collision happened in Thief River Falls about a mile away from Seven Clans Casino on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the man, identified as Joshua Richard Eider of Warroad, MN, was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla going east on Center Street.

74-year-old John Allen Peterson was driving a 2015 Ford F-350 with 72-year-old Sharon Anne Peterson going north on Highway 59 when both vehicles collided.

The woman also suffered injuries but they are said to be non-life-threatening.

