Many gather at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds for the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On a windy Saturday morning, many gathered at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds for the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association was able to raise over $90,000, breaking their original goal.

Jack Yakowicz is just one of the many that have been affected by the disease. Losing his grandmother last year.

“Seeing the regression in kind of her memory, you know, some days I would be Jack her grandson, some days I would be her boyfriend, some days I would be her brother,” said Yakowicz. “I would be whoever she needed me to be. It was a really tender stage in life and there is a lot of beauty that came out of it so I’m honored to be here walking in honor of her.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than six million Americans are living with the disease. The vision for the organization is a world where there is no Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

“It just means the world to me to know that there is everybody out here supporting this cause, raising money, the funds are so critical to get the research out there and that hope is just as important, just so important that everybody can come together and fight this disease.” said Sarah Flesberg.

During event there was different colored flowers with different symbols explained by the Alzheimer’s Association. Purple means you lost someone to the disease. Yellow means you are a caregiver to someone with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. Blue means you are living with the disease. Finishing with orange, it means you support the Alzheimer’s Association.

“You know, so many people struggle from this like they are all by themselves and they come out and see all these people out here and realize there is other people that struggle with dementia and there is a whole community that rolls around it.” said Kyle Olson.

