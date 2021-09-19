Advertisement

Many gather at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds for the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's gathered many at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.
The 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's gathered many at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On a windy Saturday morning, many gathered at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds for the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association was able to raise over $90,000, breaking their original goal.

Jack Yakowicz is just one of the many that have been affected by the disease. Losing his grandmother last year.

“Seeing the regression in kind of her memory, you know, some days I would be Jack her grandson, some days I would be her boyfriend, some days I would be her brother,” said Yakowicz. “I would be whoever she needed me to be. It was a really tender stage in life and there is a lot of beauty that came out of it so I’m honored to be here walking in honor of her.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than six million Americans are living with the disease. The vision for the organization is a world where there is no Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

“It just means the world to me to know that there is everybody out here supporting this cause, raising money, the funds are so critical to get the research out there and that hope is just as important, just so important that everybody can come together and fight this disease.” said Sarah Flesberg.

During event there was different colored flowers with different symbols explained by the Alzheimer’s Association. Purple means you lost someone to the disease. Yellow means you are a caregiver to someone with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. Blue means you are living with the disease. Finishing with orange, it means you support the Alzheimer’s Association.

“You know, so many people struggle from this like they are all by themselves and they come out and see all these people out here and realize there is other people that struggle with dementia and there is a whole community that rolls around it.” said Kyle Olson.

For more information on the association, click on this link.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burnsville, MN storm damage
Storms leave serious damage in Twin Cities area
police lights graphic
Police searching for flasher who exposed himself to young girl
VNL Graphic
Pitbull attacks other dog, owner and dog run off
Deadly crash graphic
Woman dies in multi-vehicle crash involving a crane
Buddy the dog and Kristy Behm were attacked by a pitbull on Wednesday.
Fargo family speaks out after vicious dog attack on Wednesday

Latest News

Weather at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY September 18 2021
Weather at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY September 18 2021
HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE AT DC RALLY (AP)
Heavy police presence as protestors in DC for rally
Deadly crash graphic
Woman dies in multi-vehicle crash involving a crane
police lights graphic
Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries following rollover