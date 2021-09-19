Advertisement

Grand Forks FD respond to unattended kitchen fire

Grand Forks Fire Dept.
Grand Forks Fire Dept. (KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Dept. responded to a kitchen fire late Saturday night. Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and there were no injuries.

The fire took place at the 1400 block S. 14th St. around 9:20 p.m.

According to the fire report, Grand Forks police officers were there first and used a fire extinguisher to slow down the blaze. After an investigation, it was determined that the fire was started due to unattended cooking.

GFFD was assisted by the Grand Forks Police Dept., Xcel Energy and an Altru Ambulance.

