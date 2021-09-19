Advertisement

Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination

FILE - In this March 30, 2019 file photo, Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy...
FILE - In this March 30, 2019 file photo, Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy series at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: “Get vaccinated.”

The 56-year-old comedian wrote on Twitter: “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Rock has previously said he was vaccinated. Appearing on “The Tonight Show” in May, he called himself “Two-shots Rock” before clarifying that he received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“You know, I skipped the line. I didn’t care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White. Step aside, old people. ... I did ‘Pootie Tang.’ Let me on the front of the line.’”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence on I-94
Large police presence happening along I-94 closing down both sides of interstate
Deadly crash graphic
Woman dies in multi-vehicle crash involving a crane
Buddy the dog and Kristy Behm were attacked by a pitbull on Wednesday.
Fargo family speaks out after vicious dog attack on Wednesday
police lights graphic
Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries following rollover
HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE AT DC RALLY (AP)
Heavy police presence as protestors in DC for rally

Latest News

Police lights.
Alcohol a factor in single car crash in Pennington County
Aerial footage from Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, shows migrants camped under the bridge in Del...
US begins flying Haitian migrants home from Texas
Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the...
Two men fatally shot at North Carolina Central University
Grand Forks Fire Dept.
Grand Forks FD respond to unattended kitchen fire