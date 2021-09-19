“Bridge Bash” welcomes students back to F-M area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “When you do it all in Moorhead it just makes everything amazing,” said the event’s MC DJ Pretty Ricky.

Students from MSUM, NDSU, and Concordia came out to the event hosted by the Moorhead Business Association and the bash’s main sponsor Fix It Forward Auto Care.

“When you go to different stands, they tell you about different things that Moorhead and Fargo have to offer. So, it’s like you get to learn more about the community and that’s my favorite part about being there,” said Concordia student Alecious Togbah.

We’re told the annual event aims to unite both sides of the Red River with fun, food, and activities.

“My favorite part about bridge bash is all of the people that come. Everybody is so excited to be here, and everyone is trying the pole which is amazing. So, yes, people and community, I love it,” said FM Aerial & Movement Arts’ Yvette Reyes, a vendor at the event.

There was live entertainment by the Fargo-Moorhead community Theatre, Honeysuckle Hooping, FM Aerial & Movement Arts, along with others.

“I heard about it through my campus, the Moorhead Business Association. I was just walking through, and I saw their stand. I decided to check it out,” said Togbah.

Live concrete carving, a photo booth, and food trucks were also available for people to enjoy.

“We heard about it on campus all week so I thought we better check it out. They had some mean burritos at the taco truck,” said MSUM student Jack Carver.

The first 300 students who came were given a “swag bag” and a ticket for a giveaway done every 15 minutes.

“So glad we’re able to have the Moorhead Business Association “Bridge Bash”. We did not get to have this last year, it wasn’t this nice, COVID tried to rob us, but it didn’t today,” said the DJ.

Students told us they are excited to come back next year.

