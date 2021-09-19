Advertisement

Alcohol a factor in single car crash in Pennington County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Sunday morning, a Thief River Falls man was taken to a Sanford facility after a single car crash in Pennington County . An investigation revealed that alcohol was a factor.

39-year-old Adam Tongen was driving on 200th St. NW. when he ran off the road and rolled into the ditch. Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Thief River Falls Fire and Police Dept. responded to the incident.

