Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries following rollover

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One woman has serious injuries following a rollover with multiple children in the car.

The Minnesota State Patrol say it happened in Thief River Falls on Friday, Sept. 17 around 4 p.m. just south of Hwy. 1.

The crash report says a 15-year-old girl was driving the vehicle when it went off the road and rolled.

39-year-old Brandi Hughes of Thief River Falls was a passenger in the vehicle and rushed to a hospital in Fargo with life-threatening injuries.

A 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were also passengers in the vehicle, and the report says they were not hurt. The driver of the vehicle also walked away without injuries.

The woman rushed to the hospital was not wearing her seatbelt, according to authorities.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.