Woman dies in multi-vehicle crash involving a crane

NEAR KILLDEER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash involving a crane and a pickup truck.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened just south of Killdeer on Hwy. 22 around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.

The report says a 24-year-old woman from Dickinson crossed the center line and sideswiped a crane, causing her vehicle to spin out in the road. A pickup coming from behind the crane then smashed into the woman’s vehicle.

The crashes caused the woman to be thrown from her car. Authorities say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The driver of the crane and the pickup were not seriously hurt.

The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name will be released when all family is notified.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.