Advertisement

Woman dies in multi-vehicle crash involving a crane

Deadly crash graphic
Deadly crash graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR KILLDEER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash involving a crane and a pickup truck.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened just south of Killdeer on Hwy. 22 around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.

The report says a 24-year-old woman from Dickinson crossed the center line and sideswiped a crane, causing her vehicle to spin out in the road. A pickup coming from behind the crane then smashed into the woman’s vehicle.

The crashes caused the woman to be thrown from her car. Authorities say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The driver of the crane and the pickup were not seriously hurt.

The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name will be released when all family is notified.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burnsville, MN storm damage
Storms leave serious damage in Twin Cities area
police lights graphic
Police searching for flasher who exposed himself to young girl
VNL Graphic
Pitbull attacks other dog, owner and dog run off
File: Luke Combs performs at the Grand Ole Opry on December 11, 2018.
Grand Forks Police warning of traffic jams ahead of concert
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Authorities searching for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park

Latest News

police lights graphic
Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries following rollover
Buddy the dog and Kristy Behm were attacked by a pitbull on Wednesday.
Fargo family speaks out after vicious dog attack on Wednesday
10:00PM Sports Sept. 17 - Part 2
10:00PM Sports Sept. 17 - Part 2
10:00PM Sports Sept. 17 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports Sept. 17 - Part 1