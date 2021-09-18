Haunted Farm in Moorhead back in business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Haunted Farm in Moorhead, MN is back in business as they open for the 2021 season. Events like these were drastically affected by COVID-19 last year.

”I love to get people something to do to get them to come out and get out of the house. And they have a good time doing it.” said Paula Nygaard.

While the nation still tackles the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff at the Haunted Farm are using procedures to help make the experience safe for the attendees.

”So we’re keeping it safe. We’re sanitizing, we have hand sanitizing stations for everybody to use when they go into the house and throughout the trails so we want to keep it safe for them.” said Nygaard.

The event is every Friday and Saturday from September 17 to Halloween.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.