Advertisement

Haunted Farm in Moorhead back in business

The Haunted Farm in Moorhead, MN is back in business for the 2021 season.
The Haunted Farm in Moorhead, MN is back in business for the 2021 season.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Haunted Farm in Moorhead, MN is back in business as they open for the 2021 season. Events like these were drastically affected by COVID-19 last year.

”I love to get people something to do to get them to come out and get out of the house. And they have a good time doing it.” said Paula Nygaard.

While the nation still tackles the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff at the Haunted Farm are using procedures to help make the experience safe for the attendees.

”So we’re keeping it safe. We’re sanitizing, we have hand sanitizing stations for everybody to use when they go into the house and throughout the trails so we want to keep it safe for them.” said Nygaard.

The event is every Friday and Saturday from September 17 to Halloween.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burnsville, MN storm damage
Storms leave serious damage in Twin Cities area
Brandon Pedersen
House break-in, West Fargo man arrested
police lights graphic
Police searching for flasher who exposed himself to young girl
VNL Graphic
Pitbull attacks other dog, owner and dog run off
Police lights graphic
ND judge arrested for DUI in Fargo

Latest News

Buddy the dog and Kristy Behm were attacked by a pitbull on Wednesday.
Fargo family speaks out after vicious dog attack on Wednesday
10:00PM Sports Sept. 17 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports Sept. 17 - Part 1
10:00PM Weather Sept. 17
10:00PM Weather Sept. 17
10:00PM News Sept. 17 - Part 1
10:00PM News Sept. 17 - Part 1