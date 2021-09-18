Fargo family speaks out after vicious dog attack on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday night, Kristy Behm and her dog Buddy were attacked by a pitbull. Days later after both received medical attention, the family is speaking out after the vicious dog attack.

“Just nothing we could do and it went on for so long I really thought Buddy wouldn’t make it at all.” said Behm.

Earlier this week, Behm was walking Buddy, a shih tzu, on 32nd St. S. next to her apartment complex. There they were attacked by a pitbull and that it grabbed around Buddy’s throat and thrashed him around. Buddy received numerous injuries from incident while Behm had a cut on her wrist.

“He wouldn’t let go of him. He was whipping him around and poor Buddy,” said Behm. ““He’s probably going to be traumatized but we got him and we’ll never let that happen to him again.”

The neighbors at the complex banded together to help get the pitbull off. According Behm and Lena Chapman, neighbors were hitting the dog, throwing water on it and trying to free Buddy. One resident of the complex said he felt guilty after hitting the pitbull.

“I had to ask God for forgiveness for doing do that to that dog but I had no other choice. I had no other choice but to try and save this dog.” said Jimmy Redfern.

The family is now just wanting an apology for what happened but they are glad that Buddy is still alive.

“He’s family and there’s no replacing family.” said Chapman.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Buddy’s vet bills. For more information, click on this link.

