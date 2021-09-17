Advertisement

Storms leave serious damage in Twin Cities area

Burnsville, MN storm damage
Burnsville, MN storm damage(Burnsville, MN Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - People in the Twin Cities are waking up to serious storm damage after major winds knocked down trees.

The Burnsville, MN Police Department tweeted the photo above, showing two large trees uprooted.

Excel Energy is reporting 80,000 customers are without power Friday morning in the area.

The weather team at our sister station, WCCO-TV, is reporting winds gusted up to 64 mph in parts.

