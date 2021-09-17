Sanford Health offering flu, COVID-19 vaccinations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health is offering several options starting this weekend to get a flu shot. It is also the perfect opportunity to get a COVID-19 shot as well.

Drive through vaccination events will be offered to adults and children at the Fargodome on Saturday, September 18th and Saturday, October 2nd from 9:00am to 12:00pm. Appointments are needed to control the flow of traffic. Patients must make an appointment by going to My Sanford Chart or by calling 1-877-701-0779. There will be multiple lanes for vehicles and those walking, biking or using public transportation.

Sanford will also host an indoor vaccination event at the Fargodome on Thursday, September 30th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Patients must make an appointment by going to My Sanford Chart or by calling 1-877-701-0779. The nasal mist flu vaccine will not be available at the blitzes.

Sanford Southpointe Clinic , located at 2400 32nd Avenue South in Fargo, is hosting a vaccination event for adults and children on Saturday, October 9th and Saturday, October 30th from 9:00am. to 12:00pm. Patients must make an appointment by going to My Sanford Chart or by calling 1-877-701-0779.

Flu vaccinations are now available at all Fargo metro Sanford primary care clinics by appointment only. In addition, all Sanford specialty care clinics are also offering vaccinations this year. Patients will be offered the flu vaccine during any regular Sanford visit. Patients must make an appointment by going to My Sanford Chart or by calling 1-877-701-0779.

The nasal mist flu vaccine will not be available at the vaccination events. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available the same time as the flu vaccinations. The Pfizer COVID-19 is available for individuals 12 years of age and older. The second dose of the vaccine should be received 21 days after the first dose. Patients will be asked to wear facemasks and follow social distancing guidelines. If you don’t have a face mask, Sanford will provide one for you.

Everyone ages six months and older should get a flu vaccination annually to reduce the risk of becoming ill with influenza or transmitting it to others. Certain groups are at higher risk and are strongly recommended to receive the vaccination:

• All children ages six months and older, unless advised otherwise by your physician.

• Pregnant women and anyone who becomes pregnant during the flu season.

• People 50 years and older.

• Adults and children with certain chronic conditions.

To prevent transmission to high-risk populations, vaccination is also recommended for:

• Health care workers.

• Caregivers of children less than six months of age and adults over age 50.

• Adults and children who live with children less than six months of age.

• Adults and children who live with or care for persons with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for sever complications from influenza.

Additional information:

• If applicable, patients need to bring their insurance card to the flu vaccine clinic events.

• If you have a doctor’s appointment scheduled, ask to get a flu vaccine during your appointment.

• Flu viruses spread mainly from person to person through coughing or sneezing. Sometimes people may become infected by touching something with flu viruses on it and then touching their mouth or nose. Hand washing is a key to reducing your risk.

• For more information about flu or flu vaccination, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/Features/FLU/.

For more information on how to get a flu shot, visit SanfordHealth.org/Flu.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.