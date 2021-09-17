RedHawks win North Divison Title

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks clinch the North Division title for the first time in franchise history, defeating Chicago 10-6 in game five of the best of five series.

With the win Fargo-Moorhead advances to the American Association Championship series for the first time ever. They will see Kansas City for a best of five series that opens Friday in Fargo.

WEB EXCLUSIVE: @FMRedHawks react to North Division Championship win pic.twitter.com/wSjbZHhcvG — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) September 17, 2021

Chicago jumped out to an early four-run lead in a messy first inning for the RedHawks. The Dogs added a fifth in the fifth inning on a solo home run from Joey Terdoslavich. Wrapping up Ryan Flores’ night on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead. He’d pitch five complete innings. Giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out six.

THE REDHAWKS OWN THE NORTH!! pic.twitter.com/iuaojHAu5Z — Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (@FMRedHawks) September 17, 2021

It was in the bottom of the sixth that the RedHawks started to break through on Dogs starter Jordan Kipper.

With one out and two on in scoring position, John Silviano put a single out to right to score Jordan George and Dylan Kelly. Putting the first two runs of the night on the board for Fargo-Moorhead.

They brought the same energy into the seventh when Nick Novak hit a double off Kipper, ending the starter’s night.

The RedHawks picked right back up on Chicago’s relief with Correlle Prime bringing Novak in on a single off Ryan Clark. Fargo-Moorhead loaded the bases in the seventh as Silviano came back to the plate. The right fielder continued his heroics with a grand slam over the right-field wall to put the RedHawks on top 7-5 at the end of seven.

Chicago answered in the eighth with a solo home run but it was a moot point as the RedHawks added another three in the bottom of the inning to add some insurance to their lead.

Fargo native Alex DuBord pitched the final two innings for the RedHawks to earn the save. Allowing no runs on two hits and striking out a pair. The final out coming with runners on, as Ryan Haug was put out on a fly ball to center field.

Kansas City and Fargo-Moorhead open the best of five series Friday, at Newman Outdoor Field.

