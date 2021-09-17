Police searching for flasher who exposed himself to young girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A walk home from school turned into a disturbing situation for a girl in Fargo when a man exposed himself to her.

Police say it happened on Wednesday, Sept. 15 in the 5000 block of 44th Ave. S., just a few blocks east of Osgood Elementary and a couple blocks west of Kennedy Elementary School.

The girl’s father told police his daughter was walking home when a tall, skinny man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, baseball hat and jeans exposed his genitals to her.

The man was standing by a newer, dark blue Chevy Silverado.

When the girl was flashed, she quickly ran away and found her dad.

Police say they do not have any suspects in this case at the time.

