Pitbull attacks other dog, owner and dog run off

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a scary situation for one woman and her dog when a random Pitbull ran up to them and attacked them.

Fargo Police say it happened around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 in the 1300 block of 32nd St. S. outside an apartment complex.

Police say the bystander tried to get her dog away from the attacking dog, but the Pitbull bit her dog on the neck and she couldn’t separate them.

The woman ended up with a cut on her wrist from the situation.

The Pitbull in question and the woman the Pitbull was with then ran off and couldn’t be found by police.

At this time, authorities say they believe they know who the owner of the dog is.

The attack is still under investigation.

