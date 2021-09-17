Perham prepares for undefeated Rebels

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A matchup between two undefeated teams highlights the action for our Minnesota High School football this week. The Perham Yellowjackets preparing to hit the road for the also undefeated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels.

“We have a really tight-knit team. We’re upper-classman heavy which is really helpful,” Yellowjackets head coach Aron Velde said. “A lot of experience, a lot of minutes already played and started with these guys so we’re just clicking along one week at a time.”

“I think getting two wins under our belt was good. We didn’t play the best game but got the win and that’s all that matters,” added Perham senior Josh Peterson.

Perham’s 2-0 start comes off of some unfinished business. In November of 2020 the Yellowjackets had won three consecutive games and beat Park Rapids 57-12 in the section quarterfinals before the rest of the postseason was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We thought we were doing really good last year and had a chance to make state before it all got shut down. We’ve all been really itching to get back to it.”

“A lot of people on this team have been really deep in the section tournament and state tournament,” fellow senior Reese Willprecht said. “So we really want to get back there and get done what we haven’t been able to do.”

They now look to continue in their quest to finish what they started, but first, a matchup with the also 2-0 Rebels, who haven’t lost a game since Halloween of 2019, when Perham beat them for the Section Title.

“D-G-F is huge. They’re a huge opponent every year. Year over year we have some real intense close tight games. It’s never an easy battle it’s always uphill against each other. So it’s going to be really fun it’s going to be exciting.”

