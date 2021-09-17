Advertisement

NDT - Wags Stay N’ Play Deal of the Week - Sept 17

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - our VNL Deal of the Week is from Wags Stay N’ Play in Moorhead.

For returning customers who cash in on the deal: Buy one day of daycare, get the second free. New customers have to go through an assessment process first, so the voucher covers the assessment day, break-away collar and nail trim.

Wags Stay N’ Play is located at 1601 Main Avenue SE in Moorhead. You can contact them at 701-287-2000 or WagsStaynPlay.com

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Pedersen
House break-in, West Fargo man arrested
Burnsville, MN storm damage
Storms leave serious damage in Twin Cities area
Police lights graphic
ND judge arrested for DUI in Fargo
Crews respond to a pickup vs. train crash in Berthold.
Pickup pulling camper crashes into train
VNL Graphic
Pitbull attacks other dog, owner and dog run off

Latest News

Congressman Armstrong's anti-mandate stance
Grand Forks Air Force Base chosen for satellite mission
NDT - Aronia Berry Harvest Festival In Amenia - September 17
NDT - Aronia Berry Harvest Festival - Sept 17
NDT - Taking Care Of New Moms In The 4th Trimester - September 17
NDT - Apex Physical Therapy could help in the 4th Trimester - Sept 17
4:00PM News September 17 - Part 3
4:00PM News September 17 - Part 3