Advertisement

NDT - Stroller Squad Walks West Acres Mall - Sept 17

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - They call themselves the Stroller Squad and their mission is simply to bring together local moms.

The group of moms gets together to walk at West Acres Mall on Tuesdays. The meet and mingle is at the fountain court of West Acres at 9:30 a.m. and the strollers roll at 9:45 a.m. They are also adding a Saturday walk.

Stroller Squad mamas also get 10% off at Moxie Java.

The idea is a collaboration between West Acres and Fargo Mom. You can find more information on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Pedersen
House break-in, West Fargo man arrested
Burnsville, MN storm damage
Storms leave serious damage in Twin Cities area
Police lights graphic
ND judge arrested for DUI in Fargo
Crews respond to a pickup vs. train crash in Berthold.
Pickup pulling camper crashes into train
VNL Graphic
Pitbull attacks other dog, owner and dog run off

Latest News

National Guard
ND National Guard will resume support for COVID-19 response
6:00PM News Sept. 17 - Part 3
6:00PM News Sept. 17 - Part 3
6:00PM News Sept. 17 - Part 4
6:00PM News Sept. 17 - Part 4
6:00PM News Sept. 17 - Part 2
6:00PM News Sept. 17 - Part 2
News - FPS to provide on site COVID-19 testing
News - FPS to provide on site COVID-19 testing