NDT - Stroller Squad Walks West Acres Mall - Sept 17

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - They call themselves the Stroller Squad and their mission is simply to bring together local moms.

The group of moms gets together to walk at West Acres Mall on Tuesdays. The meet and mingle is at the fountain court of West Acres at 9:30 a.m. and the strollers roll at 9:45 a.m. They are also adding a Saturday walk.

Stroller Squad mamas also get 10% off at Moxie Java.

The idea is a collaboration between West Acres and Fargo Mom. You can find more information on Facebook.

