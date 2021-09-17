Advertisement

NDT - Bridge Bash in Moorhead - Sept 17

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Business Association and Fix it Forward Auto Care is continuing the Bridge Bash tradition, this year it’s happening at the Hjemkomst Center and Viking Ship Park.

Live music, Hosted by Wicked Good Time, entertainment from James Bergman, FM Aerial & Movement Arts, Art with Riverzen-Kim Jore, hooping instruction and performance by Honeysuckle Hooping, Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre (Cast of Young Frankenstein), live concrete carving with Team Snokraft of Mothership Workshop, free kayaks and canoes from River Keepers, Herbie the Photo Camper from Gathered Boutique Rentals and Events, business vendors, food trucks (eats and drinks to purchase) and so much more!

This event is totally FREE for students in our community and the first 300 students will receive a swag bag. Nature of the North has also donated prizes for giveaways every 15 minutes throughout the event.

Check out the Facebook event for up-to-date details; Fix it Forward Bridge Bash.

