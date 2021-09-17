NDT - Aronia Berry Harvest Festival - Sept 17

AMENIA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Nelson Family Aronia Farm has partnered with Nature of the North for the 2nd Annual Aronia Berry Harvest Festival. There will be food trucks, live music, beer and wine, local vendors, yoga, face painting, ax throwing and more!

Rows of berry bushes line the driveway of the Nelson family aronia farm where father and son duo, Greg and Chase Nelson harvest over 20 acres of chokeberries each year.

To celebrate their annual harvest and raise awareness of this delicious superfruit, their family, along with Nature of the North, welcomes the public to the 2nd annual Aronia Harvest Festival. This family-friendly festival offers free admission. For only $5, yoga and forest bathing sessions are available online

The festival takes place on September 19 from 12-4 p.m. at the Nelson Aronia Farm, 15670 25 St. SE, Amenia, ND. Come on out, enjoy the beautiful weather, and commemorate the final days of summer.

Unvaccinated are encouraged to wear masks, which can be provided. Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be available.

Get more event details at: http://natureofthenorth.co/upcoming-events-page/aroniafest2021

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.