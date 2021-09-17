ND National Guard will resume support for COVID-19 response

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 65 North Dakota National Guard members have been placed on COVID-19 duty in support of the North Dakota Department of Health.

Around 50 of the members will help the department’s COVID contact information efforts.

The other 15 will support the state laboratory in Bismarck.

The Guard members are scheduled to be on state active duty under the authority of FEMA at least through December 31.

“As always, I applaud the resiliency and willingness of our Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen to serve our communities when they are needed,” said Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, N.D. adjutant general. “The support of our Families and employers continues to be paramount to our ability to successfully answer the call of duty”.

The state’s Guard started COVID-19 duty on March 16, 2020.

This is the 552nd day of COVID support duty with over 121,415 personnel-days spent on this operation.

In November of 2020, the ND National Guard evaluated 67,495 personnel-days, making it the largest and longest state mobilization in operation.

About 80 ND Guard members are serving on state active duty for the mission. This includes operational and administrative support.

