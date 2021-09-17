ND judge arrested for DUI in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota district judge is facing a drunken driving charge after allegedly crashing into two parked cars in downtown Fargo.

South Central Judicial District Judge Cherie Clark, who is based in Jamestown, was arrested after officers responded to a report of the crash about midnight Saturday, authorities said.

Officers conducted standard field sobriety tests and a breath test before Clark was arrested. A citation was issued Monday, Sept. 13, according to court documents.

Clark was appointed to the bench by Gov. Doug Burgum in 2017. She previously served as an assistant Cass County prosecutor for 11 years, and before that served as an assistant county attorney for Otter Tail County in Minnesota.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Clark.

A check of North Dakota’s court’s website still lists Clark as district court judge. Her court records show she will be in court on the charge of DUI on Sept. 23.

