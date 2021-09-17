More than 60 people at “Freedom Rally” outside of Sanford hospital

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “I am a nurse, and I am vaccinated. I don’t believe it should be forced upon anybody,” said demonstrator Pam Guiles.

Guiles was among more than 60 people showed up to demonstrate against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Instead, they’re supporting a person’s right to choose whether to receive the shot.

“We don’t care for what’s taking place in the nation. We want to end up not having mandates, and to have freedoms and keep the freedoms that we have,” said another demonstrator Shelly Bill.

People there carried flags and held signs to share their message.

“I think people should end up knowing what my sign is saying here also, but also they need to end up having freedoms and keep the freedoms that they have,” said Bill.

Some demonstrators said they’ve received the vaccine.

“I was vaccinated to protect myself. I am considered in a more at risk category. So, I got vaccinated. But that’s my choice, not anyone else’s,” said Guiles.

The display attracted the attention from passing drivers on both sides of the issue.

“I am promoting and standing up for nurses and staff members anywhere that want to have the freedom of choice on if they want to be vaccinated or unvaccinated. It is completely up to them,” stated Guiles.

Guiles said mandates will cause some nurses to leave the profession.

“It’s creating a worse nursing shortage. There’s been a nursing shortage for a very long time, and by mandating such a thing it’s going to get worse,” said Guiles.

We’re told a similar demonstration is planned for September 25th in Detroit Lakes.

