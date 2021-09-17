Advertisement

Minneapolis voters to decide whether to replace police department

Early voting underway in Minneapolis
FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, Minnesota State Police officers approach a crowd of...
FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, Minnesota State Police officers approach a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol purged e-mails and texts messages immediately after their response to protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death last summer, according to court testimony in a lawsuit that alleges the State Patrol targeted journalists during the unrest.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Tom Tucker
Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early voting is underway in Minneapolis, a day after the Minnesota Supreme ruled that the votes will be counted on a ballot question over whether the city should replace its police department with a new Department of Public Safety. Supporters of the proposed charter amendment say it’s the only way to fix an intransigent culture of brutal policing that culminated with the death of George Floyd last summer. Opponents say too many questions about how the new department would work remain unanswered. Public safety is also expected to figure prominently in the mayor’s race and the 13 City Council races.

