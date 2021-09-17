Local trainer offers tips on preventing, breaking up dog fights after S. Fargo Pitbull attack

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One local dog trainer is offering guidance and warnings for local pet owners after a south Fargo dog attack Thursday night.

It happened in the 1300 block of 32nd St. S., after police say a Pitbull attacked a 6-year-old Shih Tzu unprovoked. Police say a woman tried to break the fight up and received stitches in her wrist.

Bailey Stickney, owner of the Moorhead dog training business ‘The Laughing Dog,’ says the best way to get out of a dog fight is to prevent one from ever happening. She says this means you might have to be a little more prepared next time you head out with your four-legged friends.

“I always walk with a cell phone, but I keep it in my pocket. I don’t want to be texting, looking at Facebook, any of those things because I want all of my senses to be waiting for danger,” Stickney said.

Some of the things Stickney says she always has on her is an umbrella.

“When you see a loose dog coming at you, I would always try and tie my dog up if I can. But opening up this umbrella gives you some sort of guard for you and your dog,” she said.

She says if you’re being approached by a rogue dog that doesn’t seem dangerous, distraction is key using treats or a toy.

“I’ll pull a ball out of my pocket and just throw a ball at the dog and they’ll be like, ‘That’s awesome!’ And then we’ve de-escalated the situation before the dog ever gets up to me and the dog that I’m walking,” Stickney said.

Stickney says it’s also best to be aware of the neighborhood you’re walking in.

“If you know there is a neighbor with a fence and a dog that always barks and the fence is kind of loose, maybe don’t walk there,” she suggests.

Stickney says while she understands the instinct is to try and break up a dog fight, there are no guarantees you won’t get injured yourself, and instead suggesting getting involved not so directly. She says it’s best to try to get a leash or slip line around one of the dogs involved in the fight to pull them away from the altercation. Experts also say distraction works well in breaking up fights, and suggest dumping water on the dogs or making a loud noise.

Stickney says while many dog owners think it will never happen to them, or state their dog is well-behaved, no dog should ever be off-leash as there’s just too many ‘what-ifs’ to risk it.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is if your neighbor is walking by and maybe their dog is a little anxious, your dog actually can read that on that dog and, even if they’re very good, your dog might leave,” she said.

Fargo Police say Thursday night’s attack is still under investigation. The report could be forwarded to court to have the dog registered with the city as dangerous, as well as a potential misdemeanor charge and $200 fine for the owner, police said.

Police also remind you of the city’s leash laws, as those found in violation can face a $50 citation.

