Jojo’s Restaurant Opens Tuesday

(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jojo’s will be opening to the public this Tuesday, September 21st. The restaurant posted the announcement on Facebook.

It’s moving into the former “Tru Blu” location at 915 19th Avenue East in West Fargo. Previously, chef and co-owner Steve Hesse told Valley News Live their goal was opening in August.

The casual eatery will have a menu featuring pizza, pasta, hoagies and more. The owners of this restaurant, Eclectic Culinary Concepts, also own Lucky’s 13 in Fargo.

The initial re-opening was announced back in January. Click here to read our reporting on that.

