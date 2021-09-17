Grand Forks Police warning of traffic jams ahead of concert

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Grand Forks expect to see way more traffic than usual around the Alerus Center for a concert.

The police posted on Facebook, saying there will be around 22,000 people headed to the Luke Combs concert on Friday, Sept. 17.

Traffic is expected to be the worst from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to follow traffic laws and have a little extra patience before they take in some country hits.

Carpooling along with ride share services and taxis are encouraged.

