Grand Forks Police warning of traffic jams ahead of concert

File: Luke Combs performs at the Grand Ole Opry on December 11, 2018.
File: Luke Combs performs at the Grand Ole Opry on December 11, 2018.(Chris Hollo/Circle)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Grand Forks expect to see way more traffic than usual around the Alerus Center for a concert.

The police posted on Facebook, saying there will be around 22,000 people headed to the Luke Combs concert on Friday, Sept. 17.

Traffic is expected to be the worst from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to follow traffic laws and have a little extra patience before they take in some country hits.

Carpooling along with ride share services and taxis are encouraged.

