Grand Forks Air Force Base chosen for satellite mission

The base will be home to a Space Networking Center
(KVLY)
By Tom Tucker
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Air Force Base has been selected for a military satellite mission. North Dakota Republican Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer said the base will be home to a Space Networking Center, which is part of the Pentagon’s Space Development Agency’s new low-Earth orbit mission. NASA defines low-Earth orbit as having an altitude of 1,200 mile (2,000 kilometers) or less. Hoeven says the mission serves as the backbone for all U.S. military communications. Hoeven’s office said a military installation in Alabama also was selected as a center for the mission.

