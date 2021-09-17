FPS to provide on site COVID-19 testing for students and staff

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public School officials announced they are working to create a COVID-19 testing program in schools.

While the program is not yet running, officials said the district is working to have the program available as soon as possible, and they are in the process of hiring the needed staff for the program.

Officials said the program was offered to the district by the North Dakota Department of Health and is funded for FPS. According to its website, each school will have a scheduled time during the day when BinaxNOW rapid testing will be available for students and staff.

The FPS website states if an unvaccinated student or staff member is exposed to COVID-19 while not wearing a mask, the student or staff member can stay in school by using the program to test negative every other day until day 7. They must also remain asymptomatic through out the duration of the testing program.

In order for a child to be tested, parents must fill out a testing consent form.

Until the program is available, Fargo Cass Public Health is providing testing for FPS students and staff Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



