Downright Hot By Sunday as Gusty South Wind Warms the Valley

THE WEEKEND: A wonderful last weekend of astronomical summer, as temperatures warm into upper 70s and low 80s Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds! Saturday will be on the windy side with gusts in the 30 mph range out of the south. That southerly wind will usher in even warmer air for Sunday with some folks very close to 90 in the Valley and points south and southeast. Sunday night could bring increasing clouds with late night thundershowers.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Monday will bring a very good chance of accumulating rainfall (over 0.25″ for many). Temperatures will be significantly cooler with highs in the 60s for most and low 70s for a few in the far south. Rain will exit late Monday into early Tuesday east. This will allow for some mighty chilly morning temperatures on Tuesday in our western counties (think mid 30s!).

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: A warming trend looks to return into midweek with south wind returning temperatures to near 70 for most with dry weather liklely.

FRIDAY: A dry cold front pushes through from the west, and temperatures will fall a pinch with highs in the upper 50s west and low to mid 60s north.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy, and warmer. Low: 49. High: 78.

SUNDAY: Fairly sunny and breezy. Warm! Late night clouds and thunderstorms. Low: 70. High: 86.

MONDAY: Rain likely with around 0.25″ likely for several areas, locally heavier amounts possible. Low: 63. High: 68.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly in the morning. Cool afternoon with light wind. Low: 39. High: 64.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Increasing south wind. Low: 43. High: 69.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 48. High: 72.

FRIDAY: Cool high pressure provides sunshine. Low: 41. High: 66.

