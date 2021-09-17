Advertisement

Detours for Potato Bowl Parade in Grand Forks

Route of the Potato Bowl Parade on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
Route of the Potato Bowl Parade on Saturday, September 18, 2021.(City of Grand Forks)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Potato Bowl parade will impact traffic and bus routes in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks on Saturday. The parade is Saturday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m. until approximately noon.

The parade route starts at North 8th Street, traveling down Demers Avenue, across the Sorlie Bridge and into East Grand Forks where the parade will end. The Demers overpass and downtown cross streets connected to Demers will not be open, so drivers will need to find alternative routes.

The Cities Area Transit (CAT) Grand Forks bus routes 1/ 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10 will be detoured. Routes 4 and 6 in East Grand Forks will not run at all during the parade. All routes will resume at the end of the parade.

For bus questions, contact Cities Area Transit at 701-746-2600 or check the current bus schedule www.grandforksgov.com/Home/ShowDocument?id=28910

For more information about the Potato Bowl, check out: www.potatobowl.org/week-at-a-glance

